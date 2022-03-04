Church funded, packed more than 163,000 meals

For three days, Live Oaks Community Church volunteers packed food by hand — creating more than 163,000 meals to send around the world.
Several people surrounded numerous tables spread out across the multi-purpose room at the church’s Woodridge Campus in Oxford, following the same routine.
Volunteers scooped up portions of rice, dried vegetables, powdered soy and vitamins. The ingredients went through a funnel and into a “MannaPack” bag. The bag then was weighed, sealed and placed in a box for packaging as the cycle began anew.
The effort contributed to a “MobilePack” event benefiting Feed My Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit that provides for youths and their families both in body and spirit around the world.
