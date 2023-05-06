Church celebrates the opening of a cross-shaped baptistery

Live Oaks Community Church recently held a “Migration Party” for its congregants heading north for the summer. For some area churches, the departure of the snowbirds means reducing the number of worship services and activities until those congregants return to Central Florida. But that’s not the case at Live Oaks. “We look to be busier than ever,” said Live Oaks Lead Pastor Chris Holck. “There always seems to be something happening at the church, regardless of the time of year.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.