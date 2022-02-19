Chula Vista corn toss group's membership grows

When Ron Baxa first reached out about starting a corn toss group, he got 44 responses.
Now, the Chula Vista Corn Toss Group has 66 members, with around 40 people who come in regularly.
"My biggest challenge is remembering the names of all the people that come on a regular basis, because they become good friends," said Baxa, the group leader. "And I just have expectations that I'll know 40 names.”
