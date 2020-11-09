Christmas trees pop up at recreation centers

As the Christmas season draws closer, the recreation centers have been setting up their Christmas trees to add a festive feeling to the regular decor.
How the trees get decorated will be a bit different this year, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of holding socials where residents arrive to help decorate the trees, the recreation staff will handle the festive festooning.
“They’re still going up, and they’ll still look gorgeous,” said Lynda Feustel, recreation facilities manager at Laurel Manor Recreation Center. “We hope the holidays are a way we can help lift some spirits and bring some fun joy to them.”
