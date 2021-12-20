Christmas spirit is obvious in The Villages and throughout Central Florida

The amount of colorful beams of holiday cheer bringing each display to life can measure in the millions, like at St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights, which National Geographic named a world’s best light display; and in the city of Mount Dora, which is among the best-known light displays in the tri-county area.
Central Florida has no shortage of light shows — the Orlando area alone has displays in areas like Kissimmee, Altamonte Springs and Lake Nona — for a place without white Christmases.
