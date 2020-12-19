Christmas, New Year’s travel forecast to decline

A national travel forecast expects a decline in winter holiday tourism of about 29%.
AAA, the Auto Club Group, anticipates 84.5 million Americans will travel for Christmas and New Year’s in 2020, about 34.8 million travelers fewer than the number of holiday travelers last year, according to a travel forecast issued Tuesday. For context, the number of Americans who traveled for the holidays in 2019 but aren’t traveling this year is close to the 34.4 million residents of the 20 most populated cities as of 2019, based on Census data.
About 4.5 million Floridians plan to travel 50 miles or more for the holiday, which would be 1.7 million Floridians fewer than 2019.
