Choreographer brings new life to dance troupe

Barbara Byers, foreground left, of the Village of Sanibel, is the director for Music in Motion The Next Generation, and Lila Ling, foreground right, of the Village De La Vista North, is a choreographer for the dance group.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

While Jim Caisse has retired from running Music in Motion, the dance troupe continues in motion with some new faces.

The resident dance troupe now been renamed Music in Motion: The Next Generation, with Barbara Byers taking over the director’s spot.

“I hope to bring a new energy,” Byers said. “It’s a place for friends to come and be united in our love of performing. We wanted to keep (Caisse’s) vision going. I’ve got a good support team.”

Choreographer Lila Ling is a new face with Music in Motion. She specializes in tap, lyrical and a mixture of modern, lyrical and jazz.

