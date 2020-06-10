Chitty Chatty residents get ready for move to new home

When Tom Selner gets home from work after 4:30 each afternoon, he and his wife, Sandee, go through their routine.
Tom changes out of his work clothes before the two of them leave their Village of Amelia home.
They then drive south to check out the progress of their soon-to-be new home in the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Chitty Chatty is the northernmost Village south of State Road 44 and east of Morse Boulevard.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.