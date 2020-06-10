Chitty Chatty residents get ready for move to new home

Tom and Sandee Selner, of the Village of Amelia, visit their new home in the Village of Chitty Chatty as construction moves forward.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

When Tom Selner gets home from work after 4:30 each afternoon, he and his wife, Sandee, go through their routine.

Tom changes out of his work clothes before the two of them leave their Village of Amelia home.

They then drive south to check out the progress of their soon-to-be new home in the Village of Chitty Chatty.

Chitty Chatty is the northernmost Village south of State Road 44 and east of Morse Boulevard.

