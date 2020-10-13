Children’s organization looks to add volunteers

As more businesses reopen, a local nonprofit is looking for additional volunteers to join its staff.
Kids Central Inc., a local nonprofit organization that serves five counties, including Lake, Sumter and Marion, works to create brighter futures for children and families while also promoting the welfare of expectant mothers, babies, children, families and young adults through prevention services, in-home care, foster care and adoption.
With more families seeking additional help because of the pandemic, the nonprofit hopes to add volunteers in a variety of areas. Needed skills include organization, inventory, clerical, education, tutoring and computing. With centers in Wildwood, Ocala and Leesburg, the organization serves over 500 families monthly.
