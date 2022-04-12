Children enjoy the sights during camp’s nature walk

The wildlife was out and about Monday on Hogeye Preserve Pathway.
“We’ve seen an alligator and a fish get eaten,” said Andy Shpur, recreation supervisor at Water Lily. “We call it a success already.”
A cormorant ran around the pond with a fish solidly hooked inside its mouth and stole the show early as Camp Villages hosted its annual nature walk for children ages 5-12 at Hogeye.
Sandra Adams, of the Village of Pine Hills, saw her granddaughter, Ella, 9, grab her grandmother’s phone and begin taking pictures of the many sights of nature at Hogeye. Ella’s favorite part about the walk was snapping photos.
“I took a picture of a crane, palm trees and also a bird flying,” said Ella, who was visiting from Illinois. “I saw a crane with a red thing that I never saw before.”
