Children benefit with Giving Tree program

Volunteers at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul help families in more ways than just providing food to those in need. On Dec. 16, volunteers met with members from various social clubs in The Villages to provide about 1,400 gifts that will benefit about 468 children in 174 families around the tri-county area. The gifts are part of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Christmas Giving Tree program.
