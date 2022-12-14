The Villages will say farewell to the fire chief who who launched an ambulance service in the community and led The Villages Public Safety Department through a period of rapid growth as it crossed State Road 44.
Fire Chief Edmund Cain on Tuesday announced his retirement effective January 23, 2023 after 20 years with VPSD and eight years as its top firefighter.
“It’s been a great 20 years here,” Cain said. “I started my career in 1976 while I was still in high school. In January, I’ll turn 65. It’s just time.” Cain experienced first hand the growth and transformation of VPSD during his time in the community.
When I got here there were two stations and there were six of us on duty for each shift,” he said. “I’m just about the only one left out of that group. I got to witness the rapid growth of the department and the community. This place is phenomenal, everybody knows that. But to be able to watch it happen was amazing.”
