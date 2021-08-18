Chemistry pays off in pickleball tournament

Down 7-3 in the championship match, Jack Hurst and Dave Hoeckel called a timeout.
The two men knew if they let Bill Cason and Rick Mosteller’s lead get any larger, the game would most likely be over.
And it worked. After the pause, the duo rallied to tie the game at seven.
“We held them off when they were up. We didn’t let them go on another run,” said Hoeckel, of the Village of Osceola Hills at Soaring Eagle. “If they’re up nine or 10 to three it’s over. They’re too good.”
From then on, the game was a back-and-forth affair with long rallies and multiple lead changes. Eventually the team of Hurst and Hoeckel took control and secured a 15-12 victory to win both players’ first-ever pickleball championship in a Pickleball Community Volunteer Group tournament at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex.
