Chatham Glen earns license with no citations

Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation is ready to accept residents. State officials have issued the operating license for the 120-bed skilled nursing facility on County Road 42 in The Villages in Marion County, said Terry Russell, managing partner of KR Management LLC, the project’s developer. “We also were approved for Medicaid and Medicare certification,” he said. “Once the paperwork is complete, we’ll begin the process of accepting our first residents. We anticipate that happening (this week). So, we are excited and ready to move forward with the opening of Chatham Glen.”
This is the first nursing and rehabilitation facility to open in The Villages since KR Management opened Buffalo Crossings Healthcare and Rehabilitation in 2017.
At 74,708 square feet, Chatham Glen contains 92 private rooms and 14 semi-private rooms. The facility has four dining rooms, therapy space, an activity room, cafe, beauty salon, barbershop and two exterior courtyards.
