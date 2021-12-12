Chatham Glen Center seeks Christmas donations for residents

Jilda Lewis wants the morning of Dec. 25 to truly feel like Christmas morning for residents at Chatham Glen Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Lewis, activities director at the rehabilitation center, and other staff members seek gift donations from the community to give to the residents on Christmas morning. People can donate small items residents can use every day such as stress balls, lotion and perfume. Donations will fill stockings for each of the residents. Staff leave the gifts in each resident's room to surprise them when they wake up on Christmas.
This is the second Christmas the rehabilitation center is putting together this initiative.
