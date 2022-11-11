Chase Sanctuary to host its first Primate Palooza

Chase Sanctuary welcomes guests to its first Primate Palooza event in Webster.
The event will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at 6127 SE 122nd Blvd. The nonprofit’s event will feature a three-course meal, a bar, live music and an anteater art show. Guests can meet the anteaters, toucans and many other animals at the event.
“The Palooza also features a live auction and a silent auction that has a professional auctioneer auctioning off various items that have been donated, like mini-vacations, a scooter, event tickets, and there will be other interesting stuff there as well,” said Nina Vassallo, Chase Sanctuary’s managing director. “And the purpose of this event is to make the community aware that we are here and that we work on the preservation of our endangered species.”
All proceeds from the event will help the sanctuary build and facilitate a veterinarian hospital at its facility.
“The idea behind the veterinarian hospital came from the need of veterinary care for our animals,” Vassallo said. “We currently have a clinic, but it doesn’t quite have what we need to do surgeries or more advanced procedures such as ultrasounds, and the exotic veterinarian world is kind of almost absent. There’s just way too many animals and not enough veterinarians because when we do have emergencies, we don’t have anywhere to bring them.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.