Charter School uniform swap benefits Buffalo families

Buffalo P.R.I.D.E. hosted its biannual uniform swap Saturday to help students get the uniforms they need for school without putting financial pressure on their families. The event took place from 8-10 a.m. at the Villages Middle School cafeteria.
Erin Natalino, vice president of the P.R.I.D.E board, ran the event with new coordinator Ashley Abbott, who will soon take over exchange duties.
The swap works by having students bring in their clothes that no longer fit them to be put into the exchange rotation. In return for each piece of clothing they bring, they will receive a ticket which can be used for another piece of clothing. If the student has no clothes to exchange or wants more clothing than what they brought in, tops and bottoms are available for $3 and outerwear is $5.
“It’s going good,” Natalino said of Saturday morning’s turnout. “It’s a little busier today than it usually is.”
