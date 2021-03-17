Charter school rises to governor’s challenge

Gov. Ron DeSantis has pushed career and technical school training as one of his biggest priorities for the state for almost two years now, and the The Villages Charter School is working to meet that challenge.
In his recent State of the State address, DeSantis said the state is “beginning to place a strong — and long overdue — emphasis on vocational education.”
This emphasis includes more grants and funding for these types of educational opportunities, like what the charter school is doing. The charter school’s innovation in this regard pushes it a step in the right direction for where legislative policies and workforce needs may go next.
The charter school has had its career and technical education programs since 2003, said Randy McDaniel, director of education at TVCS. It started off with just culinary arts, graphics arts and TV production options before expanding a few years later with multiple programs, including business course sequences, and having every student join an academy.
