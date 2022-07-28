Charter School reveals plans for the future of its north campus

The Villages High School’s current campus will remain part of the charter school system when a new high school opens next year in Middleton. It’s all part of a plan to increase student opportunities at the school earning A-ratings for 19 consecutive years from state education officials.
VHS facilities along County Road 466 will be the future home for The Villages Charter Middle School as several buildings on the existing campus will be repurposed to better meet demand over the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years, said Randy McDaniel, director of education.
The existing charter school campus will become the VCS North Campus.
“We are excited that the current high school will remain part of The Villages Charter School system as our new middle school campus in the north end,” McDaniel said. “It will allow us to offer more seats to students and continue to grow our middle school and youth sports programs with the first-class facilities at that location.”
The VCS South Campus is well under construction in Middleton and set to open in the fall of 2023. The expansion in Middleton includes an Early Learning Center, a K-8 school campus and the new home for The Villages High School.
Both K-8 campuses will feed into the new high school that will bring the latest in technology, academics, arts, sciences and athletics.
