Charter School rallies around grieving family

Ella Dariano, 15, hasn’t missed much time in the water these past several weeks.
The Villages High School sophomore is a regular on the pool deck at Florida FAST, her club team, and in three days will join her Buffalo teammates to begin preseason workouts.
Nor has Eva Dariano, 13, missed much time on the track and volleyball court.
The 8th-grader is no less a familiar face among her cross country teammates during workouts in the July swelter, with their first pre-season race in a week. Some days find her father, Mike, running at her side, racking up the miles together.
With each workout, the Darianos demonstrate a truth that many athletes know: sports can be a sanctuary from life’s toughest trials.
Even from grief.
As the Buffalo teams begin preparing for their fall seasons, the Dariano sisters face their first without their mother — the woman who first inspired them to athletic pursuits — cheering from the stands.
Erin Dariano, a physician at Rivers Family Medicine in The Villages, died July 8 of cancer.
She was 41.
“I think Erin taught her girls not to give up,” VHS swim coach Jacqui Mitchell said. “And as a program, we’ve instilled in Ella that ‘just keep swimming’ mentality. Having an outlet such as sports for both girls — being with their peers, getting their minds off something so negative and trying to find the positives in their day — that’s a testament to their strength.”
Erin was herself a decorated high school athlete, a runner who advanced to the Ohio state championships as a high jumper before earning an academic scholarship to Bowling Green University.
That’s where she and Mike met, two decades ago, after Mike’s roommate let him tag along with him and Erin for post-exam chicken wings.
Next came medical school at Ohio University, where Erin rose to chief resident. She cared for patients in two offices in Ohio before she began to pine for life in a sunnier climate.
After the family moved to Florida five years ago, Dr. Dariano shared her love of the outdoors with her family — going scalloping together and installing a pool at their Oxford home.
Soon, she picked up a new passion common to residents here.
“My boys and I played a lot of pickleball with her, and they hated how good she was because she was better than them,” said Billie Rivers, whose husband, Steven, owns Rivers Family Medicine. “Everybody really loved working with her. She was always on the go and doing fun stuff. And Mike was so devoted to her. He didn’t really leave the house for the last three months, he was constantly by her side.”
Mike had hoped his wife’s medical knowledge, youth, prior good health and “the strongest spirit I know” would lead to a different outcome after months of grueling chemotherapy.
But that treatment ended after a devastating diagnosis in February, and hospice care arrived at the Dariano home at the end of April.
“They prepare you for what it’s going to look like, which is totally unknown,” Mike recalled with a heavy heart. “They tell you these things about breathing, about sweating, about energy, but it’s all conditional. There were four or five times when I woke up next to her and I was like, ‘oh my gosh she’s not breathing.’ Then, she’d take a breath.”
Three weeks ago she died in his arms, in the morning light, as he was whispering to her how proud he was of the daughters they had raised together.
“When she first passed it felt like she was going to walk through the door any minute,” he said. “In the book, ‘The Year of Magical Thinking’, Joan Didion says no one else knows the lyrics to her song. It’s a shared experience when a song comes on. It’s like describing a world that you saw in color, in three-dimensional color, and other people only understand two-dimensional black and white. Me and Erin, we knew that song.”
Now, even though that song is over, the melody lingers on.
“Life can really be ugly sometimes,” Coach Mitchell said. “But you’ve just got to keep going. You’ve got to find a way to still do what you love — to still show up, and love what you do. Both of their girls exhibit that. Even when they’re in the toughest circumstances, they show up and put 100 percent into what they’re doing. That comes from, of course, Erin and Mike. They’ve raised incredible girls.”
Both girls are big readers and Harry Potter fans. Eva likes to draw, and Ella is learning to cook desserts for her dad.
While it’s too early to map out career paths, Ella, like her mom, is eyeing the health sciences academy at the school, and both sisters hope their futures will include college.
Neither girl is ready to talk publicly about their mom, but their coaches say their VCS family is with them every step of the way and are urging the broader community to wrap them up as well.
“Erin was a great person with a really big heart,” said Eva’s cross country coach James Probola, who is also a neighbor and family friend. “She was very tough, very competitive. She had a kind of ‘don’t give up’ attitude about her that you see in her girls for sure.”
Coaches Probola and Mitchell initially planned to start a scholarship fund for the Dariano girls, but have since directed queries about donations to an online fundraiser started by the Rivers family.
The campaign to raise $20,000 has brought in about $8,600 so far.
Mike says that outpouring has meant the world to his family.
“There’s one really, really deep hole, which is Erin,” he said. “But then there’s an equivalent number of tiny piles as far as I can see when I close my eyes. That’s all of the people who have offered help. I drove her to chemo appointments for a year and a half, and every time I knew there was somebody who could get my kids to school, or home from school, or bring them home from swim or cross country. The best thing she ever taught me is, ‘this too shall pass.’ Losing Erin has been overwhelming, but being given so much kindness has been overwhelming, too.”
Donations to the Darianos’ college fund can be made at gofundme.com/f/support-ella-and-eva-darianos-education
