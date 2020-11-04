Charter School offers curbside meal service for students at home

Parents of Buffalo eLearning students of The Villages Charter School are ordering free meals they can pick up at the school’s curb starting next week.
“We hope we don’t let any kids slip through the cracks as far as the nutrition they need,” said Jason Poplaski, executive chef of the school’s food service program.
Through the National School Lunch Program’s Seamless Summer option, which the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended Oct. 9, all students at the charter school receive free, balanced meals for breakfast and lunch. The federal program also allows the school to extend that service for students learning from home. The goal is to help families for which parents are extra busy juggling their children’s online learning with their jobs or whose finances are constrained by the pandemic.
