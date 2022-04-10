Charter school makes engineers of the future

Two teachers at The Villages High School are turning the gears on innovative robotic education.
One is Rick Drass, AP computer science and programming teacher, who works with five seniors to make robots at a competitive level. The other is Liz Nisbet, Engineering Academy and dual enrollment physics teacher.
The high school offers the Engineering Academy as one of 12 career-focused course options for upperclassmen. Engineering students spend some time focused on robots — from what makes them tick to how to build and program them for specific tasks.
