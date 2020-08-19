Charter school is now back in session

While most students of The Villages Charter School will come back to campus today for the first time since March, online information has become ever present. In fact, about 77% of the roughly 3,300 students enrolled will be on campus for traditional, in-person instruction, said Melodee Sweeney, coordinator of curriculum, data and assessment. But instead of on-campus orientation where families could meet teachers in person, this week teachers posted videos on their Teacher Connection web pages. Teachers arranged orientations in different ways. For example, one third-grade teacher created a slide show with everything from what school supplies students are requested to bring over each of the first four days of the new school year to information about herself, her family, her dog and favorite books. She also gave instructions for the car line student pickup after school.
