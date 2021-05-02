Charter school fundraiser tees off for its 21st year

Sounds of sizzling food, the clunk of golf clubs hitting balls and talk of friendly competition filled Palmer Legends Country Club at Saturday’s 21st annual The Villages Charter School Golf Tournament.
The teams’ irons at the tournament swung into a massive fundraiser for The Villages Charter School, providing funds for school functions, equipment and more. This is consistently the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
The competition was an 18-hole four-person-team scramble across the three courses of Palmer Legends Golf Club: Riley Grove, Cherry Hill and Laurel Valley. The tournament had three separate flights and within those, separate tee times at 7:22 a.m. and 9:28 a.m.
