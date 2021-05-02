Charter school fundraiser tees off for its 21st year

The Villages Insurance Partners team two member Don Rixie putts on the first hole of the Cherry Hill nine Saturday at Palmer Legends Country Club during the 21st annual Charter School Golf Tournament.

 Michael Johnson, Daily Sun

Sounds of sizzling food, the clunk of golf clubs hitting balls and talk of friendly competition filled Palmer Legends Country Club at Saturday’s 21st annual The Villages Charter School Golf Tournament.

The teams’ irons at the tournament swung into a massive fundraiser for The Villages Charter School, providing funds for school functions, equipment and more. This is consistently the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

The competition was an 18-hole four-person-team scramble across the three courses of Palmer Legends Golf Club: Riley Grove, Cherry Hill and Laurel Valley. The tournament had three separate flights and within those, separate tee times at 7:22 a.m. and 9:28 a.m.  

Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.