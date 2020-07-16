Charter school families buck national trend

While consumers nationwide expect to spend more on back-to-school shopping this year, parents and teachers at The Villages Charter School say they expect to buy similar amounts or fewer supplies.
“I have a lot left from fourth quarter,” charter school parent Stephanie Fernung said. Last spring, she oversaw online learning for five children in her blended family, all students at the charter middle and elementary schools. Because they did their school work online, they used fewer pencils, crayons and notebooks and less paper.
“I’m really blessed with the charter school,” the Oxford resident said. “They gave every student a Chromebook (computer), and use Google Classroom that they can access on any laptop.”
