Charter school, districts prepare to return to class

Administrators at The Villages Charter School and districts in the tri-county area are busy planning how students will go back to school in August.
Those plans are sure to emphasize a new subject — thorough hand-washing, as well as email etiquette and programs for online learning in case local health departments order schools to shut down.
“If we’re forced to go to distance learning again, we’ll be much better prepared,” Sumter County Schools Superintendent Richard Shirley said.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.