Charter school camp programs get students back up to speed

The summer months still are a time of learning for many students.
This includes Mason Rowe, who’s trying to get back on track after a year spent learning online.
The Villages Charter School has multiple educational programs running this summer, with the start of the Academic Summer Camp and Buffalo Boost Camp at The Villages Elementary School and The Villages High School band camp, which started June 14.
Students were assigned to camps based on academic performance and district assessments that determined which one would be most beneficial.
