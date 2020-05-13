Charity thrift stores reopen to fill needs

Local charity thrift stores are joining other area businesses emerging from the COVID-19 lockdown and reopening their doors to the public and accepting donations. Proceeds from charity thrift stores in the community benefit a variety of charitable groups, from veterans, to children. Now that the state is beginning to reopen, thrift store staffs are looking forward to getting back to work and making a difference in the community. While some stores already have reopened, including Restoring Hope and St. Theresa Catholic Church Thrift Store, there are some, like Shepherd’s Lighthouse and Ye Olde Thrift Shoppe, who are preparing to reopen soon. “We have a lot of volunteers from The Villages who are looking forward to getting back into the groove and give back to the community,” said David Booth, CEO of Restoring Hope.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.