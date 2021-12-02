Charity groups shine with holiday help for families in need

With Christmas fast approaching, residents are opening their wallets and their hearts to bring holiday cheer to families in surrounding communities. And plenty more opportunities to help still are available, including an upcoming food drive, donating funds for meals for families in the Ocala National Forest and shopping with parents to provide gifts for their children. Volunteers at the Hope Lutheran Church food pantry at its Lake Weir Campus in Summerfield surprised local families with turkeys for Thanksgiving. “We helped provide 125 turkeys to our families,” said Anita Dillman, director of the pantry. “We started this distribution last year and it went so well, we felt we needed to continue the tradition. We are currently serving around 400 individuals monthly and have started planning a Christmas meal distribution as well.”
