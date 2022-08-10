Even a bad day on the golf course can do good for someone else, thanks to charity golf tournaments.
Several local groups welcome area residents to sign up for upcoming events to raise money for Alzheimer’s and cancer research, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and others.
The ninth annual 9/11 Remembrance Golf Scramble and Fundraiser that will take place Sept. 9, 10 and 13 raises money for local veterans and first responders.
“This is such a huge event for the community. Last year, we netted $20,000,” organizer Tom Lombardo said. “I’m hoping this year we get $30,000.”
The charity event that started with a handful of neighbors is now in its ninth year with more than 500 people signed up.
“Spots for Sept. 10 and 13 are still available, even though we sold out of spots for the 9th,” said Lombardo, of the Village of Osceola Hills. “This is the first year we have three tournament days.”
