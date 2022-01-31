Charitable groups are planning bigger and better acts of kindness in 2022

Organizations like Your Humane Society, The Villages Parrot Heads and local crafting groups are planning to facilitate more adoptions for furry friends, donate more blood and craft more items for people in need throughout the country.
“We are so excited for our new goal,” said Amy Donato, president of the Boomer Loomers. “We hope to make a bigger impact on the community and surrounding areas.”
According to recent studies by Giving USA and AARP, donations from local groups and nonprofits are expected to rise in 2022 as more organizations recover from losses caused by the pandemic.
