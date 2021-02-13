Charitable group collects socks for those in need

Local students in need and their families will have cozy toes and warm feet in coming weeks, thanks to the DeSoto for Non Profits Committee.
After hearing that local students needed socks, the nonprofit made the decision to host a sock drive to help out.
The group held the drive Jan. 30 at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex in a drive-thru style. Over the course of two hours, the group received so many donations of new socks, sized to fit infants, children and adults, they were able to fill 53 boxes. Socks were distributed to Leesburg Elementary School and Lake Weir Middle School.
“The drive ended up being a lot of fun,” said committee co-president Jeanne Furlani, of the Village of DeSoto. “It is so unbelievable how generous the people from The Villages are.”
