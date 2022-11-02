Champions of Magic to appear at The Sharon

An escape artist, a mind reader, a pair of illusionists and a magic artist have combined forces to dazzle audiences with mind-blowing magic.
“Champions of Magic” will offer several styles — including Houdini’s water torture cell, unexplainable predictions, levitation and other incredible feats — at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
The show is brought to The Villages by Victory Productions. Tickets start at $55 and can be found at any Villages Box Office location or thevillagesentertainment.com.
Mind reader Alex McAleer said the group performed in “We have fond memories of the area and can’t wait to come back,” McAleer said.
McAleer said the group first started touring nationally around 2013.
“American audiences really appreciate entertainment,” he said. “The first time we did a show in America, the lights turned down, the music came on and the audience started clapping. I thought, ‘We haven’t done anything yet.’ We liked having that audience.”
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.