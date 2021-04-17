Champions cruise to tourney victories

Before heading out to Friday’s final round of The Villages Golf Championships, Bob Levy got in an hour’s conversation with his wife at her Houston hospital room.
It was kind of a one-sided chat. “She couldn’t really talk, so she let me talk,” Levy quipped.
At the end, though, Ronna Levy had her say.
“She wished me luck and said, ‘Go get ‘em,’” Bob said. “That was really neat.”
Levy closed things out with gusto, shaking off a couple of early putting wobbles at Belle Glade Country Club for a 2-under-par 70 that propelled him to a nine-shot runaway over Steve Stuetzle and his first Championships crown.
“A phenomenal week,” said Levy, whose presence in the tournament came only after COVID-19 protocols prevented him from staying with Ronna as she recovered from followup cancer surgery.
Kay Schnepf also had a comfortable cushion as she put her name on the women’s trophy for the third time, though that took a little longer to play out.
Clinging to a one-shot lead with three holes to play, Schnepf held steady with three closing as Priscilla Salute stumbled down the stretch for what eventually became a five-shot victory.
“I guess I played the steadier game when I had to,” said Schnepf, who also captured titles in 2016 and 2018.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.