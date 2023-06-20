Champion weightlifter picked up the sport in her 60s

When Renee Ferguson’s CrossFit coach suggested she try Olympic weightlifting in national and international competitions, she didn’t exactly jump at the chance.
“I thought she was crazy,” said Ferguson, of the Village of Hawkins. “Because I was 60 or 61 at the time, a tiny little person. And then I did my first competition and I was hooked.”
Now, at 5 feet 3 inches tall and 65 years old, Ferguson is a champion weightlifter who sets competition records.
