Chair Yoga opens up exercise to more residents

For about four years, Teri Lee has led a chair yoga class for the Enrichment Academy. It’s made for those who have practiced yoga but are having trouble getting to their mats and returning to their feet, as well as those who are beginners looking to give yoga a try. The class incorporates various yoga poses. Her next round of six-week classes on Mondays at Bacall Recreation Center begin Oct. 17 and run weekly through Nov. 21.
