CFL Softball League enshrines two players

Each day on the softball fields around The Villages, countless memories are made.
From diving catches to clutch hits or even a friend making a joke that’s so hilarious it causes a belly laugh, nearly every day softball players and fans in the community go home with a story to tell.
With that many stories, though, some of them fade. Getting your name into a Hall of Fame, though, is something that stands the test of time.
“It’s an honor,” said Eddie DeMaio, of the Village of Hadley. “From Day 1, I’ve felt welcomed by everybody here. And everybody is still my family, even though I don’t play.”
DeMaio and Charlie Clare became the newest members of the Central Florida League’s Hall of Fame, inducted Tuesday during ceremonies at Everglades Softball Complex.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
