CFL softball hall of fame inductions

In front of friends and family, Bob Winder and Tom Gilewski were immortalized by the Central Florida League as they were inducted into the league’s hall of fame on Tuesday at Everglades Softball Complex.
“It’s a great honor,” Winder said. “I look at some of the people that are in there before me and I’m like ‘Wow! I didn’t know everybody kept me up with those people.’ So it’s nice to hear and nice to know that they say you were just like these guys.”
Both men are long time members of the league who are no longer playing in the CFL, but made contributions on and off the field.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
