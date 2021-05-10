CERT keeps firefighters cool when the heat is on

Last month, a Villages Public Safety firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering heat exhaustion during a training exercise.
“He didn’t want to take his coat off. He was trying to be a tough guy,” explained Division Chief Robert Ramage, who oversees the department’s training.
Fortunately, the firefighter was fine and quickly back on duty, Ramage added. But the incident helps underscore the value of The Villages Community Emergency Response Team’s “firefighter rehabilitation” program, which hopes soon to be back in regular action as the pandemic recedes.
The rehab initiative helps firefighters quickly recover from the rigors of battling a live blaze and get back to work. It is relatively new among CERT’s programs, jointly created a couple of yeas ago by Villages Public Safety and CERT through the advocacy of a CERT member who was a former firefighter.
