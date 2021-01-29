Ceramic artists create items that are decorative and useful

The FUNctional Mud ceramics club met last week at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex to work on their new projects. The group is getting ready to celebrate being at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex for a year next month.
The group, led by Patricia Bromberek, started at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex but moved to Everglades last February when the facility opened.
The group includes a mix of ceramic artists who are beginners and potters who have a few years of experience under their belts.
Jan Miller, of the Village of Fenney, was with the group when it started two years ago at Fenney.
Miller had one project finished and sitting on her work station and had started on a new project.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.