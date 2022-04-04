In one step closer to “normal,” some Central Florida theater companies and venues no longer require masks for audience members following recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. However, both performers and their hosts continue taking precautions to keep everyone safe.
Patrons can choose to mask or not to mask at Orlando Shakes’ rendition of “Henry IV, Part 2” running April 13 to 24.
On March 9, the company lifted its mask requirement at performances, following updated CDC guidelines in late February, which contain recommendations based on COVID-19 levels by county.
