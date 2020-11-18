Central Florida League inducts four members into hall of fame

The Central Florida League welcomed four new members into its hall of fame Tuesday.
Rod Severson, Ed Moriarty, Jack Nesci and the late Pat Perkins were honored with a ceremony between games at Everglades Softball Complex.
“It feels good,” Moriarty said. “Jack and I are definitely not power hitters. It’s nice to be recognized for doing the little things.”
Moriarty said part of the draw of the Central Florida League is the opportunity to play with others he might not face in recreation leagues.
Moriarty has been with CFL since its inception. His batting average has been over .600 since 2010.
