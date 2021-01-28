Centenarian couldn’t deny his DNA as he had A career as a pilot

Like every other day in Harvard “Harv” Kauffman’s feisty, centenarian life, his sharp sense of humor shines as much now as it did before his Jan. 18 birthday.
At a pretty fair clip, he tools along with his walker at Trinity Springs Senior Living in Oxford, greeting friends, cracking jokes, leaving laughter trailing down corridors.
Obviously, Kauffman was something of a rock star, even before he celebrated 100 years.
Born in New Plymouth, Idaho, in 1921, Kauffman explained that his father was a pilot and his mother was never exactly thrilled about that.
“My dad had a World War I plane until my mom told him to sell it,” Kauffman said with a chuckle. Strictly forbidden by his mother to ever accompany his dad into the clouds, the family’s youngest child couldn’t deny his DNA.
