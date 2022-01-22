Celtic Village Show Band performs in the Outdoor Concert Series

Celtic Village Show Band member Peter Collins surrounded himself with instruments on a covered patio that served as a stage. All were his own — arranged in a semicircle in front of him for easy reaching during the band’s performance Wednesday at Fenney Regional Recreation Complex. The band’s show was part of the monthly Outdoor Concert Series put on by the Villages Recreation and Parks Department. Celtic Village Show Band formed in 2018 and performs at Big Cypress Recreation Center, but the seven musicians felt excited to perform outside for such a large crowd. “Let’s start off with a few polkas today, just to get warmed up,” Collins said to the crowd. “If you know how to dance polka, feel free to join us on the lawn.” Collins told anecdotes about the music and his instruments between songs and spoke about his bodhrán drum. The circular drum is made by stretching animal skin over a frame, and when it gets too tight people would pour Guinness beer onto it to loosen it up.
