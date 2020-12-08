Celebrating kindness with w touch of barbecue

When the word kindness is found in both of their titles, there’s an excellent chance something good will arise out of two organizations joining forces.
Several members of the Acknowledging Acts of Kindness Club met with Kennon Adkinson, the Chief Kindness Officer of Sonny’s BBQ, Thursday at the restaurant’s Lake Sumter Landing location.
Adkinson, who also is the restaurant’s senior director of marketing and catering for a franchise group encompassing North and Central Florida, talked to the group on the patio about some of the things he’s been doing in his new role.
On Giving Tuesday, Adkinson unveiled his Kindness Crew, three employees who will help him with his mission.
