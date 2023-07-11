Cazel weathers storm, breaks discus record

Not even a drenched throwing circle could keep Tiny Cazel from rewriting the USA Track & Field Masters discus record for her division at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh.
Twice, in fact.
The Village Santiago dynamo overcame Sunday’s soggy conditions to break the women’s 85-89 record on her second attempt at the P3R Track & Field Complex, unleashing a throw of 17.28 meters (56 feet, 8¼ inches).
“I think it was more relief than anything,” Cazel said. “I could have been more excited about it if I wasn’t so worried about being in the circle. My feet and socks were soaking wet.”
