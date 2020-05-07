Cat-loving neighborhood riddler has been striking early every day

It’s a good thing Daisy Hodges is an early riser.
Before neighbors walk and ride their bikes past her home, the retired registered nurse tiptoes around in the morning dew, arranging props for the riddle of the day.
She arranges items her yard, and people guess what the daily setups mean.
News of her fun way to get people thinking has traveled from nearby neighbors to friends who don’t live in her neighborhood. And to make sure they don’t miss out on the fun, Hodges sends out emails of her daily photos to include everyone.
“I don’t have anything else to do,” she said of the time she spends thinking up an idea and gathering props to create the crafty mind puzzles.
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.