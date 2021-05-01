Casse hopes less means more for his 2 entries

Under normal circumstances, Mark Casse said, his two Kentucky Derby entrants would have about twice the racing experience as they do now when they take to the starting gate today at Churchill Downs.
Then again, things still aren’t exactly normal yet as the ripple effect of last year’s COVID-19 shutdown continues to influence the 3-year-old division. Maybe, just maybe, three career starts is enough to win the Run for the Roses in this unusual year.
“We have not seen their very best yet,” said Ocala’s Casse, who qualified for the 20-horse field with both Tampa Bay Derby winner Helium and speed entrant Soup and Sandwich, who took second in the Florida Derby.
