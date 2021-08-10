On Monday morning, 161 patients — 89 at UF Health Leesburg Hospital and 72 at UF Health The Villages Hospital — were hospitalized with COVID-19 diagnoses, the most at one time since the pandemic began nearly 18 months ago, a hospital spokesman reported with confirmation that “an overwhelming majority” are patients who have yet to receive a vaccination.
