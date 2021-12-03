Carson speaks to Villagers for Trump

A future bid for vice president, then president? A return to the administration, maybe? Dr. Ben Carson meets the suggestions with humor. “Let me put it this way: I still want to retire,” he said. Carson spoke Thursday night during a ticketed Villagers for Trump event at a full Wildwood Community Center. Carson, a neurosurgeon, ran as a candidate for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, although the nomination ultimately went to Trump. After the election, Carson served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
